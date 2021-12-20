Be abreast of emerging corporate governance trends – Directors urged

Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank, John Kofi Mensah

Source: GNA

Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), has advised newly inducted members of the Institute of Directors Ghana (IoD-GH) to keep abreast of emerging corporate governance trends.

He urged the inductees to stay dedicated to professional practice in corporate governance to ensure that they were well-positioned to lead their organizations in the right direction.



He further called on them to live by the tenets of their training and unlock their potential as members of the IoD-GH.



The Managing Director, speaking at a Virtual Induction Ceremony for new members into full membership of the Institute, said the inductees needed to constantly exude integrity and high ethical standards at their respective organizations.



The induction ceremony, which had nearly 100 members joining remotely, witnessed four fellows and 38 members taking the oath of fellowship and pledging to uphold the five key pillars of good Corporate Governance: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency, Independence, and Fairness.



The inductees had met the requirement of becoming members of the Institute having fully completed their training and orientation programs.



Dr Mensah said: “This should mark the beginning of new things. Remember the core values of the IoD-GH and uphold those standards to promote good corporate governance.”

He lauded the Institute for its commitment to championing director professionalism and development through good corporate governance.



Mr. Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, President, IoD-GH, congratulated the inductees on their membership and charged them to institute robust corporate structures and challenge the narrative of corporate governance.



He said the Institute’s current policy guidelines made provision for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programs to ensure that directors kept up with development in their areas of practice and enhance their fitness to practice.



He urged the inductees to discharge their duties and responsibilities faithfully and willingly as members of the Institute, fully conscious of the important obligations, which they had voluntarily committed to.



The inductees pledged to avail their expertise to the service and progress of the Institute through the practice of good corporate governance.