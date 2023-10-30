Be abreast with AI in changing economies – Prof. Dzidonu advises African youth

Professor Clement Dzidonu, President of Accra Institute of Technology (AIT)

Renowned educator Professor Clement Dzidonu, President of Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), has admonished African youth to be abreast with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The technology visionary shared invaluable insights on the profound impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the future of Africa and the world.



In his captivating speech during the recent graduation ceremony of AIT, Professor Dzidonu shed light on the paradoxical nature of knowledge in the age of AI, stating, "In the age of AI, the more you know, the less you know."



The event, held at the AIT campus on October 14, brought together a gathering of accomplished graduates eager to embrace the power of knowledge to impact their field in the AI era.



He emphasized the exponential growth of information and the boundless possibilities that AI presents, urging the graduating students to remain humble, curious, and open-minded in their pursuit of knowledge.



Professor Dzidonu encouraged African youth to delve deeper into their respective fields to uncover new questions and complexities that will continuously expand their awareness of the vast unknown in the age of AI.



"The vast expanse of AI capabilities continually reveals new horizons, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge", he noted.

Expanding on this concept, Professor Dzidonu underscored the correlation between action and capability, asserting, "The more you do, the more you can do. Using knowledge acquired to do and accomplish things in one's field is the catalyst for growth and transformation in the age of AI. Embrace innovation, take risks, and be proactive in shaping your future. As African youth, you have the power to harness technology to drive positive change on the continent and beyond."



The President of AIT underscored the importance of applying knowledge through action, highlighting that true growth and competence arise from actively engaging with the world.



Encouraging the graduates to embrace challenges and take calculated risks, he inspired them to leverage their skills and knowledge acquired at AIT to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.



Professor Dzidonu's words resonated deeply with today's African youth, igniting a collective sense of purpose and determination.



His message served as a catalyst, empowering the African youth to embrace their roles as catalysts of change in an ever-evolving world where AI reshapes industries and societies.



The AIT graduation ceremony, showcasing the achievements of the graduating class, symbolized the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and intellectual growth.

The event highlighted AIT's commitment to fostering excellence in education and equipping African youth with the necessary skills and mindset to thrive in the age of AI.



In a statement released by the University, the 19th graduation ceremony witnessed the graduation of a number of PhDs for the 11th time, over 300 Bachelor's degree holders, and 14 Master's degree recipients. Over 1,500 students in various academic programs were also matriculated into the University.



Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) [www.ait.edu.gh], ranked as the top private University in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university dedicated to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work.



The University offers programs up to the PhD level. For the fourth consecutive year, the University was awarded the Best Technology University in Ghana Award by the Ghana Tertiary Awards. AIT also received the Best Technology-Focused University in Ghana Award from Global Business Insight of the United Kingdom.