Be careful of ‘emerging force in internet fraud’ - EOCO warns

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo New .jpeg Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cases of internet fraud rising, EOCO

EOCO charges telcos to help fish out fraudsters

EOCO calls for enhanced vigilance in the fight against fraudsters

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has sounded a word of caution to the Ghanaian business community to be careful of an "emerging force" in online businesses.

Maame Tiwaa said cases of internet is currently on the rise thus people should make sure an extensive background check has been done before any online transaction is done.

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah gave the advice in Kumasi last Friday while on a regional tour to seek support from other government agencies in the fight against crime in the country.

EOCO has however launched a campaign to clampdown on such miscreants and protect individual businesses.

Even though details of the measures being taken have been concealed, she indicated that EOCO was working with various security agencies.

She stated the Telcos and the Attorney General's office to fish such characters out.

According to her, since the online scammers varied their modus operandi from time to time, there is a need for vigilance.

"Funny enough, most of these online businesses are not registered with the relevant bodies, including the Registrar's Department. I will suggest that before investing with such online traders, a little bit of background check will help," she advised.

The EOCO boss indicated that, "if we don't prevent it from happening, especially those who are lured with huge investment returns, they will turn around to blame the government first and then mount pressure to recover their investment."



