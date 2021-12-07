Be careful with the products you buy - FDA urges public ahead of yuletide

The FDA has warned Ghanaians not to buy products without manufacturer details

Check expiry dates, FDA to Ghanaians

Report persons who sell unwholesome products during Christmas, New year, FDA to Ghanaians



Don't buy products without manufacturer details, FDA



Principal Regulatory Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Anita Owusu-Kuffour, has advised Ghanaians to be cautious with the consumables they buy on the market.



She asked Ghanaians to avoid buying dented can products, reduced to clear goods, and expired products to safeguard their lives.



Also, products without the manufacturer's details and other relevant information on the items need not to be bought because tracing these manufacturers if there's any problem with the items will be difficult.

Speaking on Asaase radio's Ten2One show, Anita Owusu-Kuffuor said, “When you are buying products, if it is can, you have to make sure that it is not dented or bloated, it is very important, even if it is reduced to clear, there is a safety issue and you shouldn’t be buying it, this is because the cans have been coated and the chemicals when they hit on the floor is exposed, so it ends up mixing up with the food and that presents a food safety issue.



“If the product is good enough, the owner will claim it, so products with no manufacturer’s address, no form of contact, they are termed as orphaned, so if you buy them and there is any issue, it will be difficult to trace to the importer or manufacturer to address the issues”.



She urged the public to report wholesalers and retailers who sell unwholesome goods to buyers during the festive season.



She assured Ghanaians that these unwholesome products would be taken off the market and dumped.



