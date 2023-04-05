Be cautious online this Easter, there're scammers out there – CSA warns public

The CSA prompted the public that malicious actors are likely to take advantage of the season

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has cautioned the general public against the activities of online fraudsters as the Easter season approaches.

In a statement issued on Monday, 3 April 2023, the CSA prompted the public that “malicious actors are likely to take advantage of the season to perpetrate online fraud or scams.”



It reminded the public to “exercise caution and due diligence during their online activities.”



Touching on the modus operandi of online shopping scams, the CSA noted that: “Malicious actors create fake online shops or impersonate existing businesses on social media pages, offering heavily discounted goods. Victims are enticed to send money for these deals but never receive the items.”



With mobile money services fraud, “malicious actors trick unsuspecting victims into sharing their mobile money wallet PIN.

“The scammers then proceed to make unauthorised payments or transfers from the victim’s wallet,” the CSA outlined.



The CSA, therefore, recommended that the public “be cautious of unsolicited emails or messages offering exciting “too good to be true” deals connected with the Easter celebration.



“Do not share your personal information such as your credit/debit card information or bank accounts details with anyone, especially if you do not know them well,” it said.



It further asked the public to “use only reputable online market places or retailers when purchasing items or gifts” and “do not pay any delivery fees for goods you did not order.”