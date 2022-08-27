Be concerned about tomorrow – Serene Insurance boss advises public as company wins award

Officials of Serene Insurance in a group photo while receiving their award

Michael Agbleke, General Manager, Technical, of Serene Insurance has underscored the need for insurance plans, stressing it would, among others, help cater for emergencies which would subsequently help maintain their standard of living.

Emphasizing that insurance is an important financial tool, Mr. Agbleke said it has always been a safety net which mitigates losses, the reason people should take the practice seriously.



“The future is unknown. We do not wish for a storm but you would agree with me that mishaps are inevitable. Let’s get insured so we do not find ourselves wanting when the unfortunate happens,” he said.



Agbleke made the comment after Serene Insurance was adjudged the fastest growing insurance company in Ghana at the 5th edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards held at Kempinski Hotel, Accra, Friday.



The recognition, according to organisers, was based on Serene Insurance’s aggressive outreach, unrivalled customer service, strong financial base, being one of the well-capitalized players in the industry and inclusive product penetration into the insurance market among other innovations.



“We are very excited that Serene Insurance has yet again been recognised by the most sought-after and credible industry award schemes in the insurance sector. This is a firm indication of our strong unparralled track record of making timely payments on claims, excellent customer service and innovative product and service rollout in a relatively short period of 4 years of existence as a player in the sector,” Mr. Agbleke noted.

The Ghana Insurance Awards is a trademark owned by Xodus Communications Limited organizers of Forty under 40 Ghana, Forty under 40 Africa, Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards and Ghana Auto Awards.



The awarding board of the event which saw the largest gathering of players in the insurance industry has maintained that its aims at rewarding “excellence and creating a recognition space to foster good corporate governance as well as stimulate distinctive innovations and sustainable growth in terms of insurance premium combined with business profitability."



Meanwhile, Dr. Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority received the Special Recognition and Leadership Excellence Award.







BB