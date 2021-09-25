Be honest, respect your customers - Joyce Aryee urges insurance practitioners

Joyce Aryee is the Executive Secretary of the Salt and Light Ministries

Dr. Joyce Aryee has urged practitioners in the insurance sector to apply honesty, have integrity, recognize stakeholder rights, be trustworthy, and show respect and care for customers.

This, she believes, will help it to change the popular negative perception people have of the industry, a statement has said.



The Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministries made this known when she delivered an address at an induction ceremony at the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG).



“Professional ethics stipulates that as individuals, you need to ensure your actions will be viewed as proper by a disinterested panel of other professionals.



“Your actions as insurance professionals must result in the greater good for the greatest number of your clients and society. The public’s negative perception on insurance can be changed with this principle and lead to an increase in the insurance penetration rate of the country,” she stated.



At the event, 97 new members were admitted into the association with 75 of them admitted as Advanced Diploma Holders, while the remaining 22 were admitted as fellows.

The new advanced diploma holder members can now use the designatory title ‘Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (ACIIG)’, while the new fellows are also now allowed to use the title ‘FCIIG’.



The admission of the new members brings the institute’s total members to 1,136 members, out of which 66 are Fellows, 464 are Associates, 71 are Diploma members, 74 are affiliate members, and 461 are student members.



The President of the CIIG, Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, speaking at the induction ceremony, advised the inductees to commit to the objectives and the ethical standards of the profession.



“As you are aware, the insuring public expects a lot more from us especially in the area of reliable customer experience of which effective claims handling is pivotal. It is in your hands to improve insurance trust, confidence and awareness to earn the reputation that insurance in Ghana deserves.



“Contribute your part to change the rather unfortunate perception of insurers being too quick to collect premiums and on the other side, delaying in claims payment or not paying claims,” he advised.