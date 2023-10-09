Be patient, we'll pay all your well-deserved allowances - NSS to personnel

Local currency, Cedi

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has entreated all personnel to exercise restraint as management works towards the payment of the arrears owed them.

In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it further said allowances for September and October were being processed and would be paid soon.



Management commended the patience of service personnel in the face of the challenges they experienced while serving the nation.



"Management further wishes to assure service personnel that allowances for October and the arrears are all being processed and will be paid soon after the payment of the September allowances. All service personnel are therefore encouraged to exercise restraint as the normal financial processes are being adhered to for all their well-deserved allowances to be paid," part of the release read.



"Management commends the patience of all service personnel in the face of the challenges they have experienced serving their country," it added.



“Management wishes all national service personnel well as they complete their one-year mandatory national service to the state at the end of October 2023,” it added.



This comes after NSS personnel raised concerns regarding their unpaid allowances for September and arrears covering January to June 2023 from the recent upward adjustments of their monthly allowances from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57.

