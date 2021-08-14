Be vigilant at fuel stations – AOMC warns the public

Kwaku Agyeman-Duah, AOMC Industry Coordinator

Source: GNA

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) has cautioned the public to be vigilant, while buying fuels at any service stations, as some scrupulous Filling Station Attendants have developed ways of exploiting the customers.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Duah, AOMC Industry Coordinator, therefore called on the public not be victims to some of these unscrupulous activities by the attendants who have devised means of distracting the buyers during the process of service at the station.



He warned the attendants that illegal engagement or conducts violated the ethics and standards of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) operations, therefore must put an end to it as mechanism has been put in place including mystery motorist to help arrest such attendants.



Mr Agyemang-Duah who is also the AOMC Executive Director, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema in an interview, described the activity as unacceptable behaviour which sought to cheat the customer.



He said every fuel station had a visigauge, a measuring can, which helped to check the accuracy of fuel delivery, adding that every customer who felt cheated could request to check from the visigauge to confirm the quantity of product supplied.

“It is your right to request for a visitgauge to check the quantity of fuel supplied to you from the station manager anytime you feel cheated, there are checks and balances in the sector,” he said.



He added that “if the station manager would not want to cooperate, one could report the issue to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Association of Marketing Oil Companies or the head office of the Filling Station.



The AOMC Industry Coordinator said the customer was an important party in the oil marketing space as such, they were to raise an alarm “if they were not satisfied with the service of some attendants”.



He said the inappropriate conduct of some of the stakeholders in the oil marketing businesses was of great concern to the OMCs and culprits would be dealt with accordingly.