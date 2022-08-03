Be yourself and be humble - Antwi-Darkwa, Cynthia tell ‘Merries’ students

Energy Personalities of the Year with students

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

The Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) 2021 Energy Personalities of the Year have admonished students of the St. Mary’s Senior School in Accra to set clear goals for their future, keep and work assiduously toward them.

Interacting with over 600 students during the 4th Energy Personalities Outreach Programme (EPOP) held on the school’s premises, Cynthia Lumor, Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana and the Female Energy Personality of the Year, urged the students to stick to their passion and stay true to themselves.



Falling on her own experiences, she encouraged the girls to not only concentrate on the knowledge they acquire in school but also have ‘smarts’ which, she said, would guide them through life even in the face of challenges.



To this extent, she elaborated on five broad themes, which according to her, would help them go through school and join the professional world, and as well as grow in their personal aspirations. These ingredients include “emotional intelligence, the power of setting goals, the importance of working hard and working smart, taking risks, and the criticality of kindness.”



On his part, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Energy Personality of the Year (Male) also advised the students to show leadership at every turn in their lives, have humility ingrained in their DNA, and have it in their consciousness that “everything is possible, that every situation has a solution.



“I am colour-blind when it comes to challenges and setbacks,” he told them, “so whenever you make a mistake, don’t dwell on it, just pick yourself up, dust it off (learn the lessons) and move on,” the VRA CE counselled the St. Mary’s girls.

As top executives in both the power and petroleum sub-sectors in the energy sector, the personalities advised the students to possess grit and the ‘can-do spirit’ to manoeuvre life’s highs and lows.



Energy Personalities Outreach Programme



This event is a distinct feature of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) scheme, put together by the organisers of the awards for winners of the coveted Energy Personality of the Year category. The platform is for these individuals to share their rare experiences with the younger generation, especially second cycle institutions to motivate the students to develop and sustain an interest in the country’s energy sector, which is a giant contributor to the growth of the economy.



Ing. Henry Teinor, CEO of the Energy Media Group, organisers of the GEA and the Event Director, said the purpose of the programme is to help inspire the youth to aspire to become the best they can be, encouraging them to stay true to their life ambitions, which will afford them the opportunity to positively impact society.



The GEA is an energy industry-owned initiative organised by the Energy Media Group in partnership with GP Business Consulting, and being executed with various government agencies within the sector. The Awards scheme seeks to acknowledge and appreciate the exemplary efforts of stakeholders in Ghana’s energy sector.

Profiles



Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CE, VRA



A Civil Engineer by profession, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa is the Chief Executive of the VRA, since 2017. Under his leadership, the much-praised BRAISE strategy was institutionalized, turning the financial fortunes of the Volta River Authority around - from a loss-making state utility to a profit-making asset.



A feat he achieved by improving VRA’s business operations; Introducing process efficiencies including the introduction of Digital transformation, Innovation and Creativity projects and programmes; Enhancing commercial operations and strengthening customer relations with clients within and outside Ghana; Introducing extensive employee development initiatives and benefits that have enhanced employee engagement and growth among many other valiant achievements at the Volta River Authority.



With over thirty-five years of extensive experience in the Energy sector, Ing. Antwi Darkwa has enormous knowledge in the functional and regulatory influences in Ghana’s energy sector, and the dynamics of international power systems development. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Oil & Gas Management from the University of Dundee, UK, a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University, USA, as a well as a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.

He is a member of several professional bodies including the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GHIE), International Hydropower Association (IHA), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN). He also serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of Hydro Review Worldwide, an international professional magazine on hydropower development.



Ing. Antwi-Darkwa is a recipient of several highly revered awards including; Energy Personality of the Year 2018, 2021; Honorary Fellow -Ghana Institution of Supply Chain Management, CEO of the Decade, 2021 among others.



Cynthia Lumor, Deputy MD, Tullow Ghana



Prior to her appointment as Deputy Managing Director, Madam Cynthia Lumor served on the leadership team of Tullow Ghana and was Director for Corporate Affairs with responsibility for External Affairs and Social Performance, and oversight of Human Resources, Information Systems and Facilities Management. She joined Tullow Ghana in 2017 from Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) where she was Corporate Services Executive.



In her current capacity as Deputy Managing Director, Madam Cynthia Lumor is responsible for the integration of the non-technical functions within the Ghana business and supports Tullow Ghana’s Managing Director, Mr Wissam Al Monthiry, in driving Tullow’s plans to invest over $4 billion in Ghana over the next 10 years.

She has several years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, having previously worked for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation as a Principal Legal Officer. She was involved in the drafting of the Petroleum Law, which created the structure and legal framework for an independent regulator and the Oil and Gas industry.



Madam Lumor holds an LLB (Hons) from the University of Ghana and a practicing certificate from the Ghana School of Law.