Beige-Bank trial: File submissions by November 10 – Court orders

Micheal Nyinaku is former Beige-Bank CEO

Source: GNA

The Accra High Court trying Mr Michael Nyinaku, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct Beige-Bank, has ordered lawyers, both prosecution and defense in the trial to file submissions by November 10, 2023.

This is after the prosecution said it had ended its case.



The Court said it would give its ruling on November 30, 2023, to determine whether the accused had a case to answer.



Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, had informed the Court presided over by Justice Mrs Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge, with additional responsibility at the High Court, that since prosecution had ended its case, it was expected of Nyinaku, the accused person to enter the box to answer the charges preferred against him.



The Court said that could only be done when the lawyers had filed their submissions for it (court) to rule on whether he had a case to answer.

The Court said it would determine whether he would answer all the charges preferred against him or not based on the submissions.



Nyinaku is charged with fraudulent breach of trust, and money laundering, among others.



He has denied the charges.