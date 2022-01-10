Belize to host West Africa – Latin America Trade, Investment Conference

Ms Sheran Sharon Palacio, Mayor of the capital city of Belize, Belmopan

Source: GNA

Ms Sheran Sharon Palacio, Mayor of the capital city of Belize, Belmopan is set to host the West Africa - Latin America Trade, Investment, and Sister City Conference, which is slated for February 13-20, in the city of Belmopan, Belize.

Ms Palacio is the first woman mayor of the capital city of Belize, Belmopan expressed delight that the city was tabled to host the conference and during her term.



The Belmopan Mayor also pledges to do everything possible to ensure a smooth, successful, and COVID-19 free conference in collaboration with other cities in Belize with the assistance of the organizers; the African Cities Development Consul Limited in Ghana and Organisation SA in Guatemala.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema and signed by Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman, Director of International Relations, African Cities Development Consult said the conference is expected to be a very powerful gathering of international and local investors.



It will also attract developers, practitioners, academicians, regulators, and policymakers from African and Latin American corporations, governments, and industry players to discuss investment opportunities, and infrastructure development.



The statement said the conference will also focus on the trend and ongoing concerns within the Business space with a focused direction on creating policy frameworks for making businesses thrive and wooing tourists between the two regions.

According to the statement about 100 cities and municipalities in West Africa are expected to attend and link with cities in the Latin-America to create a long-lasting sister cities project and synergies.



African Cities Development Consul is mainly interested in branding the West African sub-region to attract more investment and business opportunities to the West African region, the statement stated.



The statement said with a market force of over 350 million people in a relatively stable region, African Cities Development Consul is sure to attract investments by deliberately organizing programs to avail governments agencies and businesses especially in Ghana, experts and technical people to conferences and trade shows around the World with a focus on trade with West Africa.



According to the statement Alhaji Alhassan Abdullahi Musah, President of the African Cities Development Consult is already in Belize to finalize necessary arrangements for the conference.