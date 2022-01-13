Benchmark Value: GUTA pledges objectivity ahead of stakeholder consultation

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

Source: Eye On Port

Stakeholders within Ghana’s trading space and government are expected to have a series of exhaustive consultations on the much-debated benchmark value policy.

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng has vowed that he would not go into the imminent stakeholder consultation on the future of the benchmark value policy with an entrenched position.



Dr. Obeng expressed that, “we won’t take any entrenched position at the meeting. We would have to be objective and patriotic.”



The GUTA President made this known while giving his remarks on the Eye on Port program following the directive of President Nana Akufo Addo for the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend its planned implementation of the reversal of the benchmark reduction policy.



This declaration answers existing fears that GUTA would remain relentless on its position that the benchmark value reduction that was introduced by the government in 2019 should not be reviewed or reversed.



Dr. Joseph Obeng however called for the Government, as well as the Association of Ghana Industries, to exercise objectivity to reach a consensus beneficial to the nation.

As widely reported, the Association of Ghana Industries, (AGI) has been very pivotal in driving the agenda for the reversal of the benchmark value policy saying it is crippling local industries while giving an undue competitive advantage to imported products.



The GUTA President also called out the Ghana Revenue Authority to withdraw its deferment date of Jan 17 for the implementation of the reversal.



Dr. Obeng said, “it goes contrary to the direction of the president. The President said we should have a stakeholder engagement, so when we are done and reach a consensus, then we can decide on the benchmark.”



He praised the leadership demonstrated by President Nana Addo in the swift intervention on the matter.