Benchmark Value: We expect due diligence on impact assessment from govt agencies – GFL

Importers and Exporters want more consultations before the directive is implemented

GRA directed to suspend reversal of benchmark value reduction

Trading activity at ports to be affected with reversal implementation, GUTA, GFL



GRA to commence implementation on January 17



The Ghana Federation Labour (GFL) has said it expects due diligence on impact assessment for the implementation of reversal of discount on benchmark value on the part of government agencies.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend the implementation of the reversal of discount on the policy in order to allow for more stakeholder consultation.



But according to Abraham Koomson, General Secretary of the Federation, it had earlier estimated job cuts owing to the implementation of the reversal of the policy and therefore wants an impact assessment.

“We expect the relevant government agencies spearheading the benchmark value policy to exercise due diligence in the assessment of the impact of the policy on the local manufacturing industry and the general Ghanaian economy in terms of job creation and sustenance,” he said.



Koomson however commended the president for suspending the directive and described it as one that would allay fears of jobs cuts, restore confidence and bring sanity to the trading community.



Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, has described the president’s directive to suspend the reversal of the policy as sensitive to the plight of the trading community.



“The news means that the President has been very sensitive to our plights, and the traders are very grateful for this. We call on the government to make sure that the stakeholder engagements start as early as possible,” he told Joy Business in an interview.



GUTA’s president, therefore, has urged the GRA to as soon as possible withdraw its early statement that said the implementation of the reversal of the discount had been deferred to January 17, 2022.

“We take the opportunity to call on the Ghana Revenue Authority to withdraw its earlier circular that suggested that they’ve deferred the implementation to 17th," he said.



"So, they should withdraw that. Until the stakeholder engagement is conclusive, they cannot implement the reversal of the benchmark policy,” he stated.



He further added government should haste its engagement with stakeholders in order to address concerns on the reversal of the policy.