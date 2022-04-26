Benefits of CEOs of state-owned enterprises slashed by 30% - Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

Ben Arthur is CEO, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ben Arthur, has stated that government is on course to review the salaries and allowances of CEOs of State-Owned Enterprises.



This review will consist of a 30% cut in benefits and renegotiation of conditions of service to eliminate inequities.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview, he stated, “I must also be sincere to you that the targets as far as the wage basket is concerned are very difficult to meet. Government has gone ahead to even slash some CEOs’ benefits to 30% but that is not to say, that it entirely addresses the issue.

We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the right thing would be done specifically for SOEs that have not been done,” he said.



Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the seemingly fat salaries of top management of some state-owned enterprises in Ghana.



The Finance Ministry disclosed that State-Owned Enterprises (SOES) were causing huge financial losses to the country to the tune of about GH¢6bn.



Arthur noted that “some compensations have been negotiated in silos and government says that no longer exists that is why the sanity is being brought in.”



“We also have CEOs that also belong to the subverted agencies, the ones that are not SOEs and in that space, largely, the harmony exists there. Inasmuch as you want to sanitize the system, you must also be careful that external competition and the rest will not also be sacrificed.”

The tripartite committee made up of government, organized labor, and employers are however meeting today April, 26,2022 to conclude negotiations for salary adjustments ahead of the May Day celebrations.



Deputy minister for Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has detailed that government spends about 52% of its total revenue on the payments of salaries and compensation of workers.



According to the Minister, the government’s total revenue after the payment of the salaries of about 700,000 workers is 27billion, an amount that does not suffice for the country’s expenditure.