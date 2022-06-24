Benefits of government-private sector initiatives must be extended to local industries – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Haruna Iddrisu and others during the familiarization tour

Political colours must not be factor in developing local industries – Haruna Iddrisu

Tax reliefs, power reduction measures to increase production capacity - Majority Leader



Let’s rise above partisanship to offer opportunities for local business growth



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stressed the need to extend the benefits of government-private sector initiatives to indigenous businesses and local industries.



According to him, this would significantly improve local content, expansion of businesses and employ more young people to help run these businesses.



Speaking during a familiarization tour of cement manufacturer, Dzata Cement, the Majority Leader called for tax reliefs and effective cost of power measures aimed at supporting local companies to increase their production capacity.

“It would scale up employment and help in closing the unemployment gap in the economy. We must do this to also provide Ghana with the buffer to overcome situations like the recent challenges associated with disruption in the supply of goods from other parts of the world.”



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on his part, said that the success of the Dzata Cement Limited ought to be a wakeup call for the political elite to rise above partisanship and offer opportunities to local businesses and industries to grow.



“Political colours should not be a guiding factor in determining who does what in our country,” Haruna Iddrisu said.



Meanwhile, the familiarization tour was led by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu together with Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu along with members of the Select Committees of Trade and Industry and Works and Housing.