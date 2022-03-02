Berth 1 of Dry Bulk Terminal in Takoradi handed over to GPHA

An aerial view of the new dry bulk terminal at the Port of Takoradi

Source: Eye on Port

The first berth of the new Dry Bulk Terminal has been handed over by private contractor, Amandi Ghana Limited to management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to give way for cargo operations to partially commence at that berth in the Port of Takoradi.

For now, seaside loading would be accommodated at the berth while shore side loading would begin in 2 weeks’ time, following the completion of the pavement of a final strip of 200m stretch.



Management has therefore met with the contractor to make arrangements for uninterrupted flow of traffic by trucks that will be carting dry bulk cargo to and from ships at the released berth, in order to ensure a quick turnaround time.



The Harbour Master at the Port of Takoradi, Capt. Richmond Quayson, during inspection of the site, revealed the new arrangements for bulk cargo operations at the port.

He said “berth 1 as of now will be used for only clinker discharge. We will not do the regular loading from the ground. We are examining how trucks will come in and exit seamlessly at the moment.”



Having released berth one, the contractor will move on to focus on civil works at berth two of the Dry Bulk Terminal, which has a total berth length of 800m with a draft of 16m, making it one of the deepest dry bulk terminals in West Africa.