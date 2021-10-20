Berth 4 of MPS Terminal 3 completed and commissioned

MPS CEO, Mohammed Samara

The 4th Berth of the MPS Terminal 3 at the port of Tema has been completed and duly commissioned for business.

The Land Works covers 4.2 ha right at the terminal’s waterfront and stretches the MPS Terminal 3 quayside to 1,400m at a dredged level of -16.90 m CD.



The expanded facility at the Terminal is expected to double total annual handling capacity to 2.5 million TEUs.



Speaking to Eye on Port, deputy transport minister, Frederick Obeng Adom, said such infrastructural developments are bound to help enhance the country’s economic fortunes.



Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje said the provision of the berth 4 at the terminal consolidates Tema’s position as a strong player in maritime trade.

“The Berth 4 has been delivered way ahead of schedule. It is not just significant because we delivered ahead of schedule, but it is significant because we have become a center of attraction. Transshipment has grown last year by almost 28%, and this year we already seeing significant growth and bigger vessels are calling our port which means the trade is happy about the developments, the efficiency, the facilities available and Ghana’s safe economic environment,” he revealed.



The CEO of MPS, Mohammed Samara, on his part expressed optimism the investments made in the facility will make Tema a force to reckon with in the transshipment business while positioning the country on a sound and solid footing for effective trading under AfCFTA.



Mohammed Samara said, “the fourth berth had to come. This would be mainly the next step that we would take to secure the transshipment hub concept in Tema Port and to add capacity to cater for the AfCFTA because the continental trade needs infrastructure and connectivity.”