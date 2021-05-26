Best odds for Europa, Champions League finals available on BetPlanet

BetPlanet to offer the best odds for Europa, Champions League finals

Source: BetPlanet

Tensions are high as punters and football lovers around the world look forward to the much anticipated UEFA Europa League between Villarreal and Manchester United and UEFA Champions League finals between Manchester City and Chelsea.

On Wednesday, Villarreal and Manchester United will lock horns in Poland for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa finals. As such BetPlanet has the best and amazing odds on the market for punters to take advantage of.



Come Saturday, Manchester City and Chelsea will also battle it out in Porto for the UEFA Champions League crown. BetPlanet will as usual serve odds in Ghana for this match.



These odds offered for such matches on BetPlanet are one of the best as compared to other betting companies and once you win a bet, they allow you to withdraw your winnings in a maximum period of 48 hours. BetPlanet also has some daily PlanetSpecials and Boosts where players can bet on combined markets.



Below are some of the betting tips for the matches stated above;



Villarreal vs Manchester United



Villarreal 4.60 | Draw 3.35 | Manchester United 1.93

Kick-off: 26th May 2021 7:00pm (GMT)



There are going to be fireworks in Poland on Wednesday when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United meet Unai Emery’s Villarreal on the battlefield to squad it off in the UEFA Europa League finals.



Four years ago, the Red Devils won the Europa League under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, and that was their sixth major European trophy and they will be looking at grabbing this trophy as well.



Our Tip: Manchester United to score in both halves @2.97



Villarreal on the other hand will be looking at winning their first European cup after winning their defunct Intertoto Cup in 2003 and 2004.



Villarreal are unbeaten in this season’s Europa League. They have also found the back of the net in 13 of their 14 matches and the only game in which they failed to score was the semi-final second leg match against Arsenal which ended 0-0.

Tip: Manchester United to score first goal @1.62



In the head-to-head record, Villarreal and Manchester United have clashed four times till date. All four meetings have been in the Champions League and all of those matches have ended as goalless draws.



Manchester City vs Chelsea FC



Manchester City 1.94 | Draw 3.30| Chelsea FC 4.70



Kick-off: 29th May 2021 7:00pm (GMT)



Manchester City and Chelsea will be giving football lovers around the world an exciting all-English UEFA Champions League finals on Saturday.

This will be the third all-English final in the history of the UEFA Champions League competition



.



Our Tip: Both teams to score @2.07



Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to complete the football year with another victory after lifting the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season



Thomas Tuchel will also be aiming at grabbing the cup after suffering a defeat to Bayern Munich when he was with PSG last season.



Tip: Correct score is 2:1 in favour of Manchester City @8.60

This year’s final marks Manchester City’s first appearance to the UCL final, while this makes it the third for Chelsea



