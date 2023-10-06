Bet tax: GRA gets GH¢15 million in 1 month, targets GH¢60 million this year

Bet tax

The Commissioner in charge of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Edward Gyambra, had expressed optimism in the prospects of the government's new tax on sports betting and games.

According to him, the Authority has generated GH¢15 million from the recently implemented bet tax within a month.



He is, therefore, hopeful the Authority will hit the GH¢60 million target before the end of the football season.



“We have two streams of taxes: the gross revenue tax and the withholding tax. During the first month of implementation, we averaged GH¢20 million for the GGR. As for the withholding tax, we’ve just started the betting season, but during the lean season, we averaged GH¢15 million. We anticipate this to quadruple by May,” he explained as quoted by citinewsroom.com.



GRA introduced a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins from August 15, 2023, with a target of GH¢400 million.



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards