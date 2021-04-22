BetPlanet - The leading betting platform in Ghana

BetPlanet, Ghana’s number one betting platform

Source: BetPlanet

Signup with BetPlanet as the major European football leagues resume this week and enjoy 100 percent welcome offer bonus and place a bet on your favourite teams.

BetPlanet, Ghana’s number one betting platform, offers the best odds for all matches around the world to make it interesting for punters to place their bets.



The betting platform offers Casino, Sportsbook, e-games, simulated reality gaming and slots from worldwide brands with wide range bets, jackpots



Due to their unique odds and Planet Specials which makes betting with BetPlanet attractive, several sports bettors also enjoy the speed and efficiency at which they are able to payout when they win.



Our goal is to provide players with the ultimate gaming experience, we continuously enhance our website and mobile app to further our punter’s experience.



BetPlanet is constantly improving, developing and applying innovative gaming for the utmost satisfaction. We strive for excellence in supporting the player and ensuring that high quality results are maintained in all of our games.



In other words, we strive to be the best at everything we do.

Let's take a look at some of features that make us the number one online betting company in Ghana;



Edit Betslip



BetPlanet is the only betting company in Ghana that allows punters to fully edit their bets after placing all their bets. Punters can easily change their winning teams, place double chance bets or stake over/ under bets at their own convenience even after their bets have already been placed.



Cashback



BetPlanet offers 10% cashback up to GH₵ 10,000 on a minimum deposit of GH₵ 500 when most of your bets go wrong from Monday to Sunday. You get 10% instant cashback the following Monday.



Mobile App

To make it very easy for punters to place their bets anytime on their phones, BetPlanet also has a mobile app which is available for Android and iPhone uses. The app has a friendly User Interface (UI) which makes it easy for everyone and anyone to use.



Planet Specials



Among the biggest games of the week, BetPlanet cooks up a PlanetSpecials section with new and exciting markets and odds. These markets include all manner of sporting statistical components such as goals, corners, cards, shots on target and much more!



Invite and Earn



To spice things up a bit further, BetPlanet allows customers to earn free money anytime they spread the good word about the platform to other pundits. Refer a friend to earn up to GH₵ 150 bonus and we will Welcome them with our 100% bonus.



Countries BetPlanet is available

Currently BetPlanet is doing marvelously well in Ghana and Madagascar with the intention of rolling out across further African countries.



Super Six



BetPlanet allows players to predict the exact scores of six selected fixtures every week to have a chance to win huge sums of money with their Super Six promotion.



Live Bets



BetPlanet allows punters to place their bets before matches begin and also during some live matches to make the platform more competitive.



Age Restrictions

According to the Gaming Commission of Ghana, only people who are 18 years and above are eligible to register and bet on all betting platforms.



BetPlanet is a responsible gaming company and adheres strictly by this rule.



Don't have a BetPlanet mobile app yet? Download the brand new version of their android app and enjoy betting anytime and anywhere!