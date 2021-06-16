BetPlanet to storm Accra with EURO 2020 train to reward Ghanaians

BetPlanet is set to embark on a series of promotional activities to reward customers

Source: BetPlanet

As part of its initiatives to maintain the top spot in the Ghanaian betting space, Planet Sports Limited, operators of BetPlanet, is set to embark on a series of promotional activities to reward prospective customers.

Executives of BetPlanet will storm five major locations in Greater Accra between June 19 and July 30 to engage in interactive sports activities and trivias with prospective customers within these locations as football fanatics enjoy the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.



According to Daniel Quarcoo, Acquisitions Manager at BetPlanet, the upcoming market storm will also be an avenue for BetPlanet to tell Ghanaians about their exciting packages and promotions.



“ BetPlanet is known for rewarding several of its loyal customers with amazing prizes and this is something we will continue to do. We will continue to offer a world-class sports betting service with many exciting promotions and offers,” Mr Quarcoo stated.

He added that each location that the BetPlanet team will visit within the above stated period, will have specific activities that will run to reward new and existing customers who participate in them.



“If you find us in your location, we will walk up to you, educate you about BetPlanet and give you the opportunity to take part in any of the activities on the ground so that you can also win some amazing prizes,” he said.



Mr Quarcoo urged punters and sports lovers to take advantage of the upcoming EURO 2020 tournament and place their bets on BetPlanet so they benefit from the BetPlanet Festival of Football as well as the various promotions running on their website.