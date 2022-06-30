'Beware, fraudsters taking undue advantage of Ghana card, bank accounts linkage' - EOCO warns

Economic and Organized Crime Office

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has cautioned Ghanaians to be extremely careful whiles linking their Ghana cards with their bank accounts as fraudsters have taken advantage of the exercise.



It noted that fraudulent messages have been sent to individuals requesting them to click on links to update their records.



Some Ghanaians were also asked to provide their bank account names, mobile numbers, mobile app PINs, one time password in order to update their records.



EOCO has advised the public to not click on any link purporting to be emanating from their respective bank unless the banks confirm it.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, “Fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of bank to link their accounts to Ghana Card. Regarding the bank fraud, the fraudulent messages are sent to individuals requesting them to click on links in order to update their bank records."



“Customers are therefore asked to provide their bank account names, Mobile numbers, Mobile App PIN, One Time Password. Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request for the aforementioned information...Do not click on any link purporting to be emanating from your bank unless you have confirmed from your bank,” EOCO warned.



Meanwhile, the deadline given by the Bank of Ghana for customers to link their Ghana Card to their bank accounts is Thursday, June 30.



