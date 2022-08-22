0
Menu
Business

Beware of loan providers operating without licenses - BoG to Ghanaians

Ernest Addison 610x400 Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The central bank has urged Ghanaians to desist from doing business with loan providers operating without licenses in the country.

The operations of these unlicensed banks, the central bank said, were in contravention of the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The Bank of Ghana added that these unlicensed entities mostly use mobile apps and social media for their activities.

In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, it said, "Bank of Ghana has observed that a number of unlicensed entities are engaged in the provision of loans to the Ghanaian public, in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). These illegal entities mostly employ the use of mobile applications and social media in their activities."

"The activities of these unauthorised entities amount to non-adherence of the consumer protection requirements and an abuse of customer data and privacy laws," it stated.

Below are the banks providing loan services to Ghanaians without license from the Bank of Ghana:

1. SikaPurse Quick Online loan

2. 4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application

3. Zidisha Online Loans

4. GhanaLending Application

5. ChasteLoan Application

6. LoanClub-Ghana Instant Loan

7. AdamfoPa Loan

8. MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan

9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)

10. Boseafie – Bosea Micro-Credit

11. SikaKasa Online Lending

12. LoanPro – digital and instant loan

13. SikaWura Loan Application

14. BegyeBosea Loan

15. LendingPapa – Online Loans

16. CrestCash Loan

17. Credxter – Loans and Hire- Purchase

18. MobiLoan Application

19. Cedi Now – Cash Loans Application

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana said it is taking steps to bring to book the afore-mentioned banks operating without licences.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Related Articles: