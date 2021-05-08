Bibiani/Anhwiaso/ Bekwai MP, Alfred Obeng-Boateng donates to Bibiani Gold Stars FC

MP for Bibiani/Anhwiaso/ Bekwai Constituency, Alfred Obeng-Boateng

Source: Bibiani Gold Stars FC

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani/Anhwiaso/ Bekwai Constituency, Alfred Obeng-Boateng has donated an amount of GHC50,000 to Bibiani Gold Stars FC, a division one team based in the Bibiani/ Anhwiaso/ Bekwai Constituency of the Western North Region.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the legislator, the leader of the delegation Hon Joseph Halifax Amandeh urged the team to make the Constituency and the entire region proud ahead of the Sunday's match with Sky FC.



"Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai and the entire Western North Region is counting on you, it's the hope and fervent prayer of our Member of Parliament (Hon Alfred Obeng- Boateng) and the entire constituents that Gold Stars will qualify for Premier this year that's why he is presenting this token to serve as motivation to the management and entire team, we know you can make it so go and make us proud."



"Again MP wants to assure you all that, he is making arrangements with some friends and investors outside the country so that the entire team can have the opportunity to train with a foreign based team outside Ghana ahead of the Premier."



The breakdown of the donation are; GHC20,000 for the playing body and GHC30,000 for the management team.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the team, the CEO of Gold Stars FC, Kwasi Adu expressed his profound gratitude to the MP and assured his that the team will make him proud. "This donation has come at the right time and indeed Hon has proven to us all the indeed he is a generational thinker but we want to assure you all that with your support and prayers Gold Stars FC will qualify for Premier League this year."



Present at the presentation were the Western North NPP Regional secretary (Samuel Kofi Abiaw), Constituency Chairman (Franklin Appiah Kubi), Constituency Youth Organizer (Alex Kusi Mensah), etc.



