Bibiani-Anhwiaso- Bekwai to get gari processing factory

Woman engaged in small scale gari processing

Source: GNA

Plans are advanced for the construction of a gari processing factory at Bekwai in the Bibiani-Anhwiasi-Bekwai constituency,

Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area has disclosed.



The idea, according to the MP was to transform cassava production in the constituency from subsistence farming to commercially viable Agro-agribusiness.



The project, to be financed from the MP's own coffers formed part of the initiative to create jobs and increase the socio-economic activities to eradicate poverty in the constituency.

The factory, when completed would go a long way to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the Municipality.



"My office has made the necessary arrangements for the commencement of construction works on a gari processing factory in the municipality", he told the GNA and indicated that the factory would serve as a ready market for cassava farmers.



According to the MP, he had a lot of projects in the pipeline which he was putting measures in place to execute them.