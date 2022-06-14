0
Menu
Business

Bird Flu Alert: 13,000 birds culled at Kpone-Katamanso

Bird Flu2 34 File photo

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Health officials have culled about 13,000 birds on Stardon Farms at Bethlehem, a community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality due to the outbreak of bird flu.

Dr Emmanuel Kwao Pecku, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency said a case of the suspected bird flu outbreak was reported to the office by the owners of the farm.

Dr Pecku said that based on the information, veterinary officers were deployed to the Stardon

Farms and an antigen test conducted to ascertain whether it was the avian influenza disease.

He said the veterinary officers were working around the clock to contain the situation, adding that the poultry industry risks suffering a major setback and that the situation was very disturbing.

Dr Pecku urged poultry farmers to adhere to strict sanitary measures to protect their birds from the outbreak.

He called on the government through the Agricultural Ministry to adopt measures to curb the spread of avian influenza in the country.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: