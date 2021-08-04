Bird Flu: Poultry Farmers Association commends government for quick intervention

Birds

Source: GNA

The Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana has lauded the government and its partner agencies for working to contain the outbreak of Avian Influenza, first detected on July 6, 2021, in Ghana.

Mr Victor Oppong Adjei, the National Chairman of the Association, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said even though a fourth region; the Ashanti Region, had recorded a case, the containment situation was still better.



So far, four regions; Greater Accra, Central, Volta and Ashanti had recorded the outbreak of the disease.



“But you know the Vet Services, in collaboration with the Association, and other partners are doing their best to avert the spread,” Mr Adjei assured.



He commended institutions including the Veterinary Services, NADMO, Fire Service and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for being active and supportive in controlling the disease.



Mr Adjei said such outbreaks were not new in the country but the approach to stop the spread was very important and that was what the team of collaborators were doing to avert any spread that would have an adverse effect on the industry and the economy as a whole.

He said many of the farms, which involved mainly the small poultry farms that were infected by the flu, had all been depopulated and disinfected and being allowed to lie fallow and quarantine for six more months.



He said a lot of education was ongoing among the poultry farmers so they could detect and report sick birds as well as be able to keep their farms neat while preventing people and vehicles from entering the farms.



As part of measures to control the situation, Mr Adjei said members of the Poultry Farmers Association were being granted a movement permitted by the Veterinary Services to enable them to transport all chicken and chicken products to other regions for sale.



Mr Adjei assured the public that it was safe to eat chicken and chicken products since they were all safe.



He explained that the poultry birds that were infected could not even lay eggs and they also looked very weak and unappetizing to be brought to the open market.

Mr Adjei, however, advised that chicken and eggs should be boiled “very well” before they were consumed.



He assured the farmers that government would pay a “good compensation” for their destroyed birds and urged them not to hide their sick birds but report to the authorities for the necessary intervention.



He urged them to ensure they intensified their biosecurity measures to prevent infections on their farms.