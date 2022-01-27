Bird flu interfering with govt's Rearing for Food and Jobs agenda – Agric Minister

Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has asserted that one of government's flagship programme, Rearing for Food and Jobs is being hampered by the outbreak of Bird Flu in the country.



According to him, the outbreak of the disease poses a threat to government's meat production target for the next three years.



In a Citinewsroom report, the Agric Minister is quoted to have said that the outbreak of the bird flu “threaten government’s agenda of attaining self-sufficiency in meat production by 2025 as envisioned under the rearing for food and jobs programme.”

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto noted that a regulatory authority will soon be established to strengthen the poultry farming business.



Also, a new Animal Health Act bill will be introduced in parliament for approval.



“The government has taken the necessary steps to update the existing 1960 Animal Health Act by finalizing a new bill for introduction into Parliament this year,” the agric minister said.



“Once in effect, the updated act will empower the ministry to regulate the industry. Among the proposals of the bill is the regulatory authority to certify poultry and livestock farms and enforcement of sanctions such as the closure of farms of recalcitrant farmers in this country,” Dr. Afriyie Akoto said.