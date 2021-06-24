Bishop Beatrice Dzandu Hedido goes home on June 27

Beatrice Dzandu Hedido passed on after a short illness

Source: Upper Room Assembly

Founder and General Overseer of the Upper Room Assembly, Tema, Bishop Beatrice Dzandu Hedido who passed on after a short illness on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre will be laid to rest this weekend June 25- 27, 2021.

The late heaven ambassador’s funeral rite will commence from Friday, June 25 to Sunday 27, 2021 at Upper Room Assembly Church, Tema Community Five (5) Church village.



According to the bereaved family, on Friday, June 25, there will be wake-keeping and lying in state at Upper Room Assembly Church, Tema a Community 5. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 26 at a private burial from 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM.



Post funeral reception will be held at Cocoa Board Training Wool, Community. 6, Tema, 1 pm, on Sunday, June 27 there will be a memorial and thanksgiving service at Upper Room Assembly Church, Tema Community five (5) Church, attendees should be in all-white attire.



Funeral cloth is available and selling at GH¢110/ half piece and GH¢220 for the full piece.

Contact Pastor Lizzie's residence on 024 366 5711 for the cloth.



At the funeral, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.



Contact 0248344220 / 0503888833 or visit website- https://upperoom.church more information