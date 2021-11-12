BizTech: A young man's journey to becoming one of Ghana's luxury watchmakers

A year after selling watches, he decided to add value and moved into repairing watches.

Despite having little experience in watchmaking, he set out to one of Ghana's trading hubs, Kantamanto, to learn the leather-making trade.



Now the owner and founder of CaveMan Watches, Anthony Dzamefe shares his journey to becoming one of Ghana's luxury watchmakers with Mawuli Ahorlumegah on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment.



"Growing up, I was not enthused by watches and I did not have a watch of my own before 2015 so the journey to CaveMan was quite by accident. I resigned from my job and looked for opportunities, I then bought a watch of which someone showed interest and sold the watch which birthed the idea of forming a business out of selling watches.



"After a year of just selling watches, I started adding value, changed it up a little and I moved into repairing watches which began my watchmaking journey with Time Piece GH in 2015 and has now evolved to CaveMan Watches," Dzamefe shared on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech segment.



The bespoke watchmaker further made a clarion call on Ghanaian consumers to purchase more Made in Ghana goods and items.

Meanwhile, Anthony Dzamefe's CaveMan Watches was adjudged ‘Brand of the Year’ at the recent 2021 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Africa Awards).



Dzamefe has also been featured in the New York Times and given recognition as one of the fast-rising watch-making brands.



Watch the full video below:



