0
Menu
Business

BizTech: All about the 'Nimde3' mobile application targeting 1 million with IT skills

Video Archive
Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of efforts to bridge the access gap within Africa for digital literacy, a team of individuals have developed a unique mobile application to serve this purpose.

The aim of the app which is known as ‘Nimde3’ seeks to provide basic to intermediate IT skills which can be accessed through respective local and foreign languages.

Executive Director of Slamm Foundation, Francisca Boateng, taking her turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech emphasised the importance of infusing digital technologies to bridge Africa’s literacy gap and access to education.

She explained that although some 50 percent of the world’s population have access to the internet, there still remains a fraction of about 20 percent without access to digital education.

"The rationale behind developing this mobile application is to bridge the literacy app and offer access to education. We are targeting to reach some 1 million people who can gain access by using the mobile application which offers wide-ranging IT education,” Francisca Boateng said.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: