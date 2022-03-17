0
BizTech: COPEC details factors leading to fuel price hikes, impact on consumers

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Consumers of petroleum products in the country will be feeling the impact of recent fuel price hikes in the second pricing window of March 2022.

The phenomenon has since been attributed to the cedi’s decline against major trading currencies and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

But is this the case for Ghana, as prices of petroleum products have been surging since the start of the year?

On the latest edition of BizTech which airs on Friday, March 18, we unravel the factors that determine fuel prices hikes and its impact on consumers with the Executive Secretary for the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah.

Watch a promo of the interview below:



