0
Menu
Business

BizTech: COPEC details factors leading to fuel price hikes, offers remedy

Video Archive
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Consumers of petroleum products in the country will be feeling the impact of recent fuel price hikes in the second pricing window of March 2022.

Some Oil Marketing Companies in the country have begun adjusting their prices with petrol now selling at GH¢9.70 and diesel GH¢10.80, respectively, at the pumps.

The phenomenon has been attributed to the cedi’s decline against major trading currencies and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Executive Secretary for the Chambers of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech highlights the factors that determine fuel prices hikes and their impact on consumers.

The petroleum expert told Mawuli Ahorlumegah that the current prices will almost increase by the end of March this year – a move which will further incur more burden on the cost of living, goods and services.

He, therefore, called on government to remove a number of petroleum taxes and levies to cushion consumers and further called for the operationalistion of the Tema Oil Refinery to address domestic oil production to curb foreign dependency.

Watch the full interview below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Related Articles: