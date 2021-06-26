BizTech: Diaspora has opportunities we can harness to improve local businesses - Experts speak

• Director of Diaspora Affairs has said that opportunities in the Diaspora community must be harnessed

• He said the investment summit is a step in the right direction that could help rope in more foreign direct investments



• The Executive Chairman of KGL Alex Dadey also said Ghanaian business owners should see the coming to the diaspora as an opportunity to grow their market reach



Investing has become a major tool for development of many countries across the world especially within developing countries and low-middle income countries in Africa.



For this reason, Ghana has set up strategies to explore to rope in revenue from its diaspora to develop the country. The country is targeting to achieve $3 billion from Foreign Direct Investment but according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, about $780 million dollars have been achieved so far.



Speaking on BizTech, with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie, the Director of Diaspora Affairs, at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awuah Ababio has stated that Ghanaians in the disaspora are presenting great opportunies which will help the country meet its target in properly harnessed.



“This is a good start, there are lots of opportunities from the diaspora and we can take advantage of that to make the country develop, I must commend the GIPC and Mr Yofi Grant for the effort they have put in place to hold this summit because this could also grow our foreign direct investments,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group Alex Dadey also added the diaspora has skills, knowledge, and opportunities that local businesses can learn from to grow their standards to the international level.



He advised that local businesses should not be threatened, but rather, they should see the diaspora as an opportunity to expand their market reach.



“The local business should not be threatened. It's an opportunity to expand their market, we are all Ghanaians and we have to work together for the growth of the country,” he added.



Watch the full interview below



