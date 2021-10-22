BizTech: Economist lists solutions to combatting unemployment

While youth unemployment in Ghana has been rising over the years, various initiatives adopted by governments to ensure sustainable jobs are created, the menace still remains a challenge in our economy.

But the question on whether entrepreneurship can solve the unemployment menace seems like an unending one.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, recently made a remark suggesting to young job seekers to venture into entrepreneurship, as he indicated that the state’s payroll was already full.



Henry Agyei Asare, Chief Executive Officer of Tentmaker Ghana, an entrepreneurship hub for young Ghanaians, taking his turn on GhanaWeb's BizTech segment, recounted the various kinds of entrepreneurs and types of funding meant for entrepreneurs.

According to him, the issue over whether entrepreneurship can combat unemployment “can be justified but government has to follow through with its policy direction and measures to ensure that entrepreneurs have an enabling environment to strive through with their ventures.”



Watch the full interview:



