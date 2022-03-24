1
BizTech: Exploring cost-effectiveness, durability of using clay products for building

Thu, 24 Mar 2022

As part of efforts to address the prevalent cost of building materials and save the environment, a construction expert has entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of clay moulded products.

Deputy Director of Flexi Clay Ghana, Christopher Quarshie said using clay to undertake building construction is rather cost-effective, comes in handy, and is durable.

Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment, Chris Quarshie urged for investments to be made in clay products and also narrated how the clay tiling technology from his outfit works.

The full interview airs on Friday, March 25, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the promo below:





