BizTech: From creating miniature cars to building a moving vehicle, the Obed Danso story

Every child dreams of doing something or becoming someone great in future. Some dream of becoming pilots, lawyers, bankers, engineers, journalists among others.

For eighteen-year-old Obed Obeng Danso, he dreamt of becoming a car manufacturer one day. Eighteen years down the line, Obed has manufactured his first car, making his dream come true.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, Obed said because he had that dream of manufacturing a car one day, he started doing miniature cars with milk tins as a child.



The eighteen-year-old Auto Mechanic student of the Tarkwa Community Development Vocation and Technical Institute (COMVOTECH) moved from making miniature cars to developing and building his first automobile made from 'aboboya' spare parts.



“I went to a scrap yard and bought the aboboyaa parts after I had some money from savings, I made out of the pocket money my parents gave me. The back axle. Water tank, radiator tank, engine are all aboboyaa parts except the front hub, steering system and front tires”, Danso told GhanaWeb's regional correspondent, Thomas Tetteh.



Even though he was not taught how to make a car in school, Obed studied the 'Aboboya' system and realized that he could transfer that system to make a moving vehicle.

After conceiving the idea and getting proper drawings of it, he went to a welder to help him put the drawing on paper into a reality that lasted for seven months.



Watch the full interview below:







