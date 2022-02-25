BizTech: Ghana's efforts to expand STEM development among women, girls

With growing trends and global advancement that seek to spark change in society, a movement to increase women's participation in Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) has become essential.

While women's participation in STEM is gradually finding its place in Ghana’s educational scene, government and relevant authorities are keen on roping in more students in key programs.



To mark the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages key stakeholders in Ghana's STEM development and some Junior High School students on how they are using STEM to bring change in society.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's, BizTech programme Olivia Serwaa Opare who is the Director of Science Education for the Ghana Education Service underscored the need to make more investments in STEM.



"STEM is very critical to our development and globally the world is heading towards innovation and technology so Ghana as a country has to quickly catch up and take advantage of the moment," she said.

UNESCO representative for Ghana, Abdourahamane Diallo his part said called for focus on creating an ecosystem of transformation and one that directly enables the transformation of Ghana and Africa by building human capacity and skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



Watch the full interview below:







