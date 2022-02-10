BizTech: Ghana’s gaming industry and its impact on social life and economy

Thu, 10 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Over the last few years, computer gaming is gradually finding its place in the Ghanaian social scene and economy.
With the advent of technology, game lovers can now play games either on a gaming computer, smartphone with 3D graphics at high resolution or a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.
GhanaWeb's Mawuli Ahorlumegah led a conversation with a manager at Arena 233, Fifi Nokoe.
The full video will air on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Watch a snippet of the interview below:
