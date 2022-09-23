0
Menu
Business

BizTech: How artificial intelligence is predicting consumer sentiments, growth decisions

Video Archive
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With growing uncertainty in the global economy, many business owners are looking at ways of adapting to the situation.

Many existing and upcoming organisations are now embracing technology and innovations that can help them make critical business decisions.

In Ghana, a team of individuals have developed a mobile application that is predicting consumers' sentiments and helping business owners to make informed decisions based on data.

Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, Chief Executive Officer of Dataware, Kwesi Kwofie, said the innovation deploys artificial intelligence (AI) to collect data from business operations.

"The AI plugs into various data sources which provide a live dashboard and allow business owners to know how the business is performing in real-time."

He continued, "Customer analytics also leverages on machine learning to enable owners to understand their customers better and as the business, the cost of acquiring a new customer is about five times more than what you would spend to retain a customer so it always prudent to be able to predict which customers are likely to leave so a business owner can make better and informed decisions to retain them"

Watch the full interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: