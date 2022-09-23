BizTech: How artificial intelligence is predicting consumer sentiments, growth decisions

With growing uncertainty in the global economy, many business owners are looking at ways of adapting to the situation.

Many existing and upcoming organisations are now embracing technology and innovations that can help them make critical business decisions.



In Ghana, a team of individuals have developed a mobile application that is predicting consumers' sentiments and helping business owners to make informed decisions based on data.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, Chief Executive Officer of Dataware, Kwesi Kwofie, said the innovation deploys artificial intelligence (AI) to collect data from business operations.



"The AI plugs into various data sources which provide a live dashboard and allow business owners to know how the business is performing in real-time."

He continued, "Customer analytics also leverages on machine learning to enable owners to understand their customers better and as the business, the cost of acquiring a new customer is about five times more than what you would spend to retain a customer so it always prudent to be able to predict which customers are likely to leave so a business owner can make better and informed decisions to retain them"



Watch the full interview below:



