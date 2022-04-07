BizTech: How to become financially literate to create generational wealth

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Many people do not know how to save their monies, and for those who save, they leave the money to sit in their accounts without investing them to accrue some interests.
This is because they either have no or little knowledge about financial literacy.
Now, how do we become financially literate? What should we look out for before investing in a project?
On this Friday's edition of BizTech, our host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante sits with two financial experts; Michael Adjei and Des Amey to give us an insight on this topic.
They'll also teach us how to create generational wealth and the need to have multiple streams of income.
The full version of the interview airs on Friday, April 8, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.
Watch the promo below.
