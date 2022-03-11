BizTech: Meet the 24-year-old artist creating tiny versions of houses using chopsticks

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Over the years, the existence of miniature art in Ghana has not had widespread representation.
While the art form has existed for over 2,500 years and is prized by collectors on the globe, many museums around the world have various collections of miniature drawings, paintings and sculptures.
But in Ghana, a young man is making strides and using his experience from an excursion to an art exhibition, to create his own form of miniature art.
Meshark Adjetey who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mesh Architecture takes his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech to share his journey with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- BizTech: The 24-year-old using chopsticks to bring life into miniature art
- BizTech: How Ghana’s extractive sector fared amidst COVID-19 pandemic
- BizTech: Unpacking developments in Ghana's mining industry, Apiatse explosion
- BizTech: Ghana's efforts to expand STEM development among women, girls
- BizTech: Ghana's role in increasing STEM participation among women
- Read all related articles