0
Menu
Business

BizTech: Meet the 24-year-old artist creating tiny versions of houses using chopsticks

Video Archive
Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over the years, the existence of miniature art in Ghana has not had widespread representation.

While the art form has existed for over 2,500 years and is prized by collectors on the globe, many museums around the world have various collections of miniature drawings, paintings and sculptures.

But in Ghana, a young man is making strides and using his experience from an excursion to an art exhibition, to create his own form of miniature art.

Meshark Adjetey who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mesh Architecture takes his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech to share his journey with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Related Articles: