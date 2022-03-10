0
BizTech: The 24-year-old using chopsticks to bring life into miniature art

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over the years, the existence of miniature art in Ghana has not had widespread representation.

While the art form has existed for over 2,500 years and is prized by collectors on the globe, many museums around the world have various collections of miniature drawings, paintings and sculpture.

But in Ghana, a young man is making strides and using his experience from an excursion to an art exhibition to create his own form of miniature art.

Meshark Adjetey who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mesh Architecture takes his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech to share his journey.

The full interview airs this Friday, March 11, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the promo below:



