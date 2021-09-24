BizTech: The Ghanaian tech developer seeking to unite cryptocurrency traders

• A Ghanaian tech developer is seeking to unite cryptocurrency traders globally

• Benjamin Anderson said the MyBitStore app accepts over 250 payment methods



As the world of cryptocurrency trading is geared towards boosting digital transactions, its market largely remains decentralised, which means they are not issued or backed by a central authority such as a government.



But a Ghanaian tech developer, Benjamin Anderson is seeking to unite cryptocurrency traders in Ghana and across the world using its secured escrow system on an application called; MyBitStore.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment, Anderson said the Ghanaian cryptocurrency trading market has a huge potential for the buying and selling of cryptos.



“Despite the relatively widespread use of cryptocurrencies in Ghana there is a huge potential to trade but there is little or no trust in crypto transactions, especially ones that are based solely on peer-to-peer and blind trust”

“There is an ongoing revision that should bring the electronic payments space up to date to international standards and aligned with the evolving global electronic payments landscape, thus the introduction of the MyBitStore which provides a platform for the buying, selling, receiving and conversion of bitcoin to mobile money and vice versa,” he explained.



He added that MyBitStore provides a free bitcoin wallet to users and accepts over 250 payment methods including mobile money.



Cryptocurrencies can be bought and sold via exchanges and stored in digital ‘wallets’ and exist only as a shared digital record of ownership, stored on a blockchain.



