BizTech: The STEM center using coding to teach students how to build, develop robots

As part of efforts aimed at impacting Ghana's robotics sector which is yet to find ground, a young Ghanaian robotics engineer has taken it upon himself to teach young students of varying ages how to build robots through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Jonathan the Executive Director of INOVTECH STEM Centre and George, an instructor alongside some students of the Labone Senior High School got interactive with Mawuli Ahorlumegah on BizTech, highlighting the process and details of making robots.



Jonathan recounted, "The incorporation of STEM in our robotics development is essential to many of the students who have been part of our programme which has sparked great improvement in students from all backgrounds"



"Some of them first thought that it would be difficult because of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics element but they have over time come to understand that it's not really difficult but it's rather expensive"



Watch the full interview below: