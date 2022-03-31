0
BizTech: The STEM centre using coding to teach students how to build and develop robots

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The use of coding for machine learning is significant for sparking innovation that brings change to society.

Ghana, although new to robotics engineering is gradually making strides in the department.

Two young Ghanaians are however using machine learning to teach some students how to code, develop and build their very own robots through Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Jonathan, who is the founder of Inovtech, and George Quarshie, Instructor, of Inovtech a STEM learning centre focused on robotic engineering and development, take their turn on this edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV.

The full interview airs on April 1, 2022.

Watch the promo below:

