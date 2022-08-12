BizTech: The dangers of hacking and how to protect yourself, digital devices

If you use a computer or device connected to the internet, one must bear in mind the risk of hackers and online predators who deploy unauthorized means to access information.

These internet villains are known for using various skills to access critical information on your device.



But how does one go ahead of these acts and safeguard themselves and data from being compromised?



Kwesi Kwofie, Chief Executive Officer of Dataware taking his turn on BizTech outlined the dangers associated with data breaches.



He said organisations on average lose about US$4 million per data breach and therefore called for vigilance on the part of digital device users to be circumspect in the data they provided online.

Kwesi Kwofie also provided some tips on how to safeguard ones data from breaches and imminent cyber attacks.



Watch the full interview below:



