BizTech: The role of NFTs, Web3 in a virtual economy

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In recent months, the word NFT and Web3 has dominated many social media platforms on numerous occasions.

NFTs are Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) that serve as digital assets with unique identities kept and verified on a blockchain also known as a digital ledger.

For many young people, the idea of trading in digital currencies has also sparked some debate over its viability, profitability and authenticity.

Although Ghana is yet to regulate any form of crypto trading, many youth have begun to get themselves acquainted with NFT, Web3 and other emerging digital currencies with the hope of earning some money or accolades.

In this Friday's edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb, we talk about the role of NFTs and Web3 in today's digital and virtual economy with Elisha Owusu, a digital currency expert.

The full interview airs on Friday, May 13, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV; Facebook [GhanaWeb.com] and on Youtube [GhanaWeb TV]

Watch the promo below:



