BizTech: The state of Ghana’s banking sector and domestic economy

Following the wave of economic challenges in the country since 2022, Ghana’s banking sector has undergone its toughest test thus far in decades.

From currency instability to the introduction of the Domestic Debt Exchange by government, potential mergers, acquisitions and liquidity challenges, the sector has not spared from challenges.



To unpack the developments in the past two years, Banking Consultant, Dr. Richmond Atuahene shared his thoughts on the state of the banking sector and developments in the domestic economy.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah, the renowned Banking Consultant also shared some nuggets on how government can tackle the challenges posed in the banking sector and economy in general.

He also reiterated his call for the incorporation of a debt limit to be enshrined in the Constitution particularly in the wake of Ghana seeking a 17th IMF intervention to restore macroeconomic stability due to debt sustainability issues which has impacted severely on the performance of the economy.



Watch the full interview below:



